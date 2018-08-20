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Prophetic Rhema Of Jesus 2018 Series |"And God Said"
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Jesus, THE Living God, speaks on this channel!
The Creator vs. The created. You're in BIG TROUBLE with God, sinner-churchman! Men, especially churchmen do not want Truth, but for the few men who do, there is hope and salvation.
www.aggressivechristianity.net
The Creator vs. The created. You're in BIG TROUBLE with God, sinner-churchman! Men, especially churchmen do not want Truth, but for the few men who do, there is hope and salvation.
www.aggressivechristianity.net
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