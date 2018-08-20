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The Arcturian High Council and Mother Earth: Let The Light Lead
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12 views • August 20, 2018
The Arcturian High Council and Mother Earth come together to share this powerful message, reminder, and invitation to tune into our Essence and Organic Energies of Light. During these times of tremendous change, shift, and revelations, SO much is happening all of the time. Down can seem up and up can seem sideways and sideways can seem inside out. These are the times for which we bravely volunteered to come to assist in the earth's ascension process.
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