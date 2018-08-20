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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 22 EMERGENCY BROADCAST!!! Islamists Training Children To Kill Children
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71 views • August 20, 2018
EMERGENCY BROADCAST
Weeks ago, an Islamic Compound in NM was raided and it was discovered they were training children to shoot up our children in our Schools. A young child was sacrificed to enlist Allah's blessing to ensure their mission would be a successful one. That a Judge released the perps on Bond?
Do you think it's important to know that our children are targets as Schools across the Country are opening their doors in the next weeks.
Weeks ago, an Islamic Compound in NM was raided and it was discovered they were training children to shoot up our children in our Schools. A young child was sacrificed to enlist Allah's blessing to ensure their mission would be a successful one. That a Judge released the perps on Bond?
Do you think it's important to know that our children are targets as Schools across the Country are opening their doors in the next weeks.
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