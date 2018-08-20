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Awakening Collective: Center in Love and Align with the Law of One
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11 views • August 20, 2018
The Arcturian High Council along with Mother Earth, Mother Mary, and El Morya bring through a timely message: Everything that is not centered in Love, in the Higher Good of the One, is what is releasing and clearing now. They continue to shine a light on the invitation to each and every one of us to align with Universal Love and Unity Consciousness in our Heart Centers.
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