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Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of The Biosanctuary Discusses The Benefits of Infrared Sauna
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37 views • August 20, 2018
2 TimeBiological Medicine Award Winner, Genita M. Mason (Petralli) H.H.P., N.C., discusses the many benefits of infrared sauna and why she uses them at The Biosanctuary - her environmental medicine health spa and detox retreats in Mexico and Los Angeles. For more information call (877) 285.9266 or email [email protected]
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