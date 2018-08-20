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911 WTC7 - Video of fires inside building 7 windows broken to fail fire suppression system
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52 views • August 20, 2018
911 WTC7 - Video of fires inside building 7 windows broken to fail fire suppression system
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
nyc, wtc, wtc7, windows, broken, break the gas fire suppression system by removing fire suppressant
and adding oxygen to fires.(Halon / Carbon Dioxide require a closed room to bind or displace oxygen)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
nyc, wtc, wtc7, windows, broken, break the gas fire suppression system by removing fire suppressant
and adding oxygen to fires.(Halon / Carbon Dioxide require a closed room to bind or displace oxygen)
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