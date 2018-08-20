Exploration- music by INFINITE MINDSCAPE - from the album SPACE

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This is the 2nd Single called Exploration from the new project called INFINITE MINDSCAPE from musical artist and composer Steve Montgomery of Darkmood. The single 'Exploration' is from the 2018 Debut album titled 'Space' released August 28th,2018. Infinite Mindscape is a cinematic synth project inspired by modern film music.