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August 2018 Energy Update: Cosmic Parachutes, New Airlines, and New Earth Suspension
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12 views • August 20, 2018
The New Earth Shifts are calling out (and Calling IN) a Higher Plane of Consciousness . . . as well as our Cosmic Parachutes . . . as we ride out the Waves of Change unfolding in our world today! This is a beautiful channeling meant to inspire as well as empower our Greater Collective of Lightworkers . . . that is doing the important groundwork to anchor these Higher Frequencies for All Sentient Life on the Planet ~ and for Mother Earth herself.
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