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Clearing Trauma Wounds through Heart Integration and Dragonfly Medicine
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27 views • August 20, 2018
A Special Team of Galactic Light Beings share a message about healing and clearing our individual and collective trauma wounds (especially from Lemuria and Atlantis) through Heart Integration Awareness and Dragonfly Medicine. It is a soothing and uplifting message that affirms the powerful shifts many continue to go through and the awakening of the extraordinary soul gifts that we've all experienced and mastered through time.
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