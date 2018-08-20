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EBOO- The Ultimate Major Autohemotherapy Ozone Treatment- Pathogen & Biotoxin Destroyer Genita Mason
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61 views • August 20, 2018
EBOO Ozone Therapy is Transforming The Way We Detox Our Patients & The Healing / Disease Curing Capacity of Biological Medicine. Ozone kills viruses, cancer cells, harmful bacteria, fungus, mold and yeast on contact. This is the most potent alternative medicine treatment available. 2 hour treatments are safe and effective in cleansing 3.5 liters of blood of both pathogens and other biotoxic causes of disease. For more info. Subscribe and call 877.285.9266 - www.thebiosanctuary.com
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