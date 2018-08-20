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Prophetic Rhema 2018 Series| Fear Not Men, Fear God,
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3 views • August 20, 2018
THE Living God, speaks on this channel!
"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him."
- Luke 12:5
www.aggressivechristianity.net
"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him."
- Luke 12:5
www.aggressivechristianity.net
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