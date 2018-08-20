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June 2018 Energy Update: Re-Set to the Light
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16 views • August 20, 2018
The Arcturian High Council and Mother Mary share an empowering message about Hope, Light, and Higher Insight in this June 2018 Energy Update via channel Marie Mohler, that is focused on Humanity's Re-Set to the Light. Signs of immense and radical change are everywhere. These beautiful and benevolent Guides offer assistance, light, love, and a bird's eye view on the profound changes unfolding in our daily lives and on the planet at this time.
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