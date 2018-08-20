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The Great Unraveling and the Greater Unity Unfolding
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15 views • August 20, 2018
The Arcturian High Council and Mother Mary offer their Higher Dimensional Guidance and Perspectives on the energies unfolding in July 2018+. They forecast the Light's continued exposure and alchemization of all that which is NOT the Light. And they also affirm the Greater Unity that is emerging in these celestial and essential clearings and cleansings now on the planet.
For more information and inspiration by Marie Mohler, please visit: https://www.frequencywriter.com
For more information and inspiration by Marie Mohler, please visit: https://www.frequencywriter.com
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