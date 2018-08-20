© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump acusó al fiscal Robert Mueller
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • August 20, 2018
Donald Trump abordó este lunes por tercer día consecutivo la colaboración que realizó un asesor de la Casa Blanca con la investigación sobre la presunta colusión entre el gobierno ruso y la campaña republicana, y acusó al fiscal Robert Mueller, que lidera las pesquisas, de querer tener un impacto en las próximas elecciones legislativas que se realizarán en noviembre.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.