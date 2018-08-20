© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food Review: William Pattison VS McDonald's Ulta Mac
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • August 20, 2018
Join Horror author, horror host, and food critic William Pattison as he takes on McDonald’s off menu item the Ulta Mac aka The Quarter Pounder Big Mac, it’s a Big Mac with added Quarter Pounder patties. Can the King of Splatter Punk handle this monster of a burger?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.