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Chris W. Cox: 2018 SCI Convention
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1 view • August 20, 2018
NRA-ILA Executive Director Chris W. Cox addresses the audience at the SCI Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. He begins by referring back to 1961 when hunting was absolutely, unapologetically cool. The world’s biggest movie stars, singers and athletes—names like John Wayne, Elvis Presley and Mickey Mantle—all unabashedly hunted.
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