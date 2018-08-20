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CENSORED & BLOCKED ON YOU TUBE Lily Polaris, her First Strike & Answer Video to Y-Tube Communism
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22 views • August 20, 2018
Her name Lily Polaris a victim of completely corrupt Malaysian cops in Johor. She fled!
They were caught: raping, shooting innocent people dead, protection rackets.
In 2011 she was beaten to a pulp as the corrupt Malay cops stood by & laughed.
They almost shot me, a Canuck dead as I wanted to stop the criminals from beating her.
Now she exposes these cops.
You Tube of-course sides with TROLL types who came to her channel to try & harass her of the net.
This VID was her answer togetting censored
They were caught: raping, shooting innocent people dead, protection rackets.
In 2011 she was beaten to a pulp as the corrupt Malay cops stood by & laughed.
They almost shot me, a Canuck dead as I wanted to stop the criminals from beating her.
Now she exposes these cops.
You Tube of-course sides with TROLL types who came to her channel to try & harass her of the net.
This VID was her answer togetting censored
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