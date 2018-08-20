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Prophetic RHEMA 2018 Series|Fear Not, God Is With Us
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5 views • August 20, 2018
Hear a prophet of Jesus speak to encourage, build up and console his true ekklesia . Unlike popular Youtube "prophets" who tickle ears of carnal, idolatrous youtube churchians who are only interested in prosperity, making America great and getting back to the good ole days of music, sports, porn and entertainment, Deborah is faithful to proclaim the sword that cuts and the fire that burns the sin and Hell out of those with ears to hear (ie, OBEY) Him. Heb 5:9
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