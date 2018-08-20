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#PizzaGate: EXPOSED!
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490 views • August 20, 2018
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* Why do policies never change from President to President, even when they’re supposed to be opposing Parties?
* Are Jews controlling the “New World Order” or are they patsies for something far worse?
* Power in America is wielded by Ruling Elite families. Elections are a sham. Who is behind the subjugation of our Republic?
* What is “PizzaGate” and why has it been relegated to the realm of “just another ‘October Surprise’”?
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
BLOCKED by YouTube! BLOCKED by Facebook! DELETED from LiveLeak!
* Why do policies never change from President to President, even when they’re supposed to be opposing Parties?
* Are Jews controlling the “New World Order” or are they patsies for something far worse?
* Power in America is wielded by Ruling Elite families. Elections are a sham. Who is behind the subjugation of our Republic?
* What is “PizzaGate” and why has it been relegated to the realm of “just another ‘October Surprise’”?
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