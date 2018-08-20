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CENSORED & BLOCKED ON YOU TUBE My First Strike & Answer Video to Y-Tube Censorship
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26 views • August 20, 2018
So I am Lily Polaris a victim of completely corrupt Malaysian cops in Johor. I fled!
They have been caught raping, shooting innocent people dead & with lots of protection rackets.
In 2011 I was beaten to a pulp as the corrupt Malay cops stood by & laughed.
They almost shot my Canadian friend who wanted to stop the criminals from beating me.
Now I expose these cops.
You Tube of-course sides with TROLL types who came to my channel to harass me of the net.
This VID was my answer togetting censored
They have been caught raping, shooting innocent people dead & with lots of protection rackets.
In 2011 I was beaten to a pulp as the corrupt Malay cops stood by & laughed.
They almost shot my Canadian friend who wanted to stop the criminals from beating me.
Now I expose these cops.
You Tube of-course sides with TROLL types who came to my channel to harass me of the net.
This VID was my answer togetting censored
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