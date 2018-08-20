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FACT - Dr. Leonard Coldwell, Every Cancer Can be Cured in Weeks explains
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631 views • August 20, 2018
If only i had found this amazing doctor many years ago, i can confidently say would never of lost my mother in her mid 50's, she was a school teacher who never smoked or drank alcohol in her life. Before Chemotherapy she was a lively healthy lady. Yes they killed a little cancer in her chest at first, but less than 6 years later her whole body was affected and we sadly lost her. Simple fact is radiation and blood tissue do not mix
PLEASE DON'T EVER ALLOW ANYBODY YOU KNOW TO HAVE CHEMOTHERAPY.
PLEASE DON'T EVER ALLOW ANYBODY YOU KNOW TO HAVE CHEMOTHERAPY.
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