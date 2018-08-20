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Full Show - Emergency Broadcast! Trump Announces Plans To Take Down The Deep State/Save America
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2465 views • August 20, 2018
Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper threw ex-CIA Director John Brennan under the bus over his inflammatory anti-Trump rhetoric which led to the revocation of his security clearance. President Trump has come out in support of Infowars, warning Big Tech that his administration wouldn't tolerate censorship. On today's show, we'll discuss the Deep State's plan to false flag internet giants or MSM to further crackdown on online free speech.
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