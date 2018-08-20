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Clarity Centers Introduction to Personality
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Dr. Shawn Hales, a psychologist practicing in Baltimore, MD, introduces himself and his practice of counselors. He highlights the power of understanding yourself by using a unique type of personality testing based on the Five Factor Model. In the Five Factor Model of personality you come to have insight into your Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism.
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