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Can You Name the 5 Rights in the First Amendment?
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7 views • August 20, 2018
"This isn't funny. I don't know what to do. I don't want to cry on camera—I can't... This is the status of our civics education in this country right now? This is embarrassing. Now you see why they jump on the anti-free-speech bandwagon right away... They don't even know they have the right to free speech." —Dan Bongino
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