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The Biggest Lie In Human History
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1602 views • August 20, 2018
This might be a valuable piece of the puzzle for some people to finally "get it". Thankfully more and more people today already know the truth. The Bush Crime Family...similar to the Clinton Crime Family, has always been right in front of us. Just connect the dots.
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