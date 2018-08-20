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NCCS Excelsior Choir: The Battle of Jericho (2017 1A/2A state champions)
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0 view • August 20, 2018
May 4, 2017
African-American spiritual, arranged by Moses Hogan
Solo: Madison Steele
North Clackamas Christian School won first place at the Oregon School Activities Association's 1A/2A State Choir Competition at George Fox University's Bauman Auditorium in Newberg, Oregon on May 4, 2017.
North Clackamas Christian School
Oregon City, Oregon
http://www.ncchristianschool.com
Choral Director: Rebecca Steele
Choral consulting, piano: Kelly Bard
African-American spiritual, arranged by Moses Hogan
Solo: Madison Steele
North Clackamas Christian School won first place at the Oregon School Activities Association's 1A/2A State Choir Competition at George Fox University's Bauman Auditorium in Newberg, Oregon on May 4, 2017.
North Clackamas Christian School
Oregon City, Oregon
http://www.ncchristianschool.com
Choral Director: Rebecca Steele
Choral consulting, piano: Kelly Bard
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