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Rep. Hank Johnson Gets Owned by Diamond and Silk
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27 views • August 20, 2018
"Hank Johnson's entire livelihood is lying to people up on Capitol Hill and manipulating them, making them believe liberal ideas are actually A-Okay. He gets paid what, a $175,000 dollars a year of your money and he's knocking Diamond and Silk because people voluntarily pay to see some of their stuff on Facebook." —Dan Bongino
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