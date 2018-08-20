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Media Hypocrisy over David Hogg's Profane Targeting of NRA Members
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209 views • August 20, 2018
"As they call for boycotts over us for simply speaking the Truth, from the heart, will anyone boycott tomorrow's march over David Hogg’s comments? Will Oprah and George Clooney denounce his hate for NRA members, for gun owners across America? Will companies refuse to support the march tomorrow? Of course the answer is no." —Grant Stinchfield
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