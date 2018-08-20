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STS 48 space shuttle ice crystals explanation is a lie. Proof!
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33 views • August 20, 2018
I built a quick mockup of the shuttle to show the orientation of the craft and where the steering rockets are. The flash that we are told came from the steering rockets simply could not have come from that source. The flash is 180 degrees off kilter for the top nozzles, and 90 degrees off from the port and starboard nozzles. Therefore the flash could not have come from the shuttle. That disqualifies the ice particle explanation which says the steering rockets were pushing ice particles away.
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