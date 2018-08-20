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The Third Tithe
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12 views • August 20, 2018
First of is Tithing right? Then you have to ask who do I give my tithe to when the True Priesthood is no longer around? How many tithes are spoken of in the Word of YHVH and do they all apply to me? Watch this video to learn more.
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