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The Blood Moons
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200 views • August 20, 2018
There has been alot of talk about the Blood Moons out there by some pretty famous so called teachers of the Word. But do they really understand the truth shown in these events and can they prove the significance to these events enough to help you understand why you should be paying attention to them? Watch this video and see the evidence that everyone else ignored, see the proof that will open your eyes to what is coming so that you can be prepared.
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