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The Eighth Day
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12 views • August 20, 2018
If you keep the Festivals from the Torah, in the Old Testament then you would be keeping the Festival of Tabernacles sometimes called Sukkot. This feast last 7 days and then there is an 8th day that we celebrate. Why? Is there some greater significance that we are not seeing here? Some connection to something bigger, part of YHVH's plan being revealed? Watch and see the great significance given in this one day.
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