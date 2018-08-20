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ALGORITHM ELECTION ON CONSPIRACY CAFE OCT 31 2015
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12 views • August 20, 2018
The world is controlled by the algorithm. It dictates the ebb and flow of the markets. It decides the role of the battlefield. It picks the winners in our elections. However, it can be manipulated. In the recent Canadian election it reported the winners before the ballot boxes were opened. Returning officers cried FOUL! Were the algorithms adjusted to give the liberal party a majority government? I'd bet on it.
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