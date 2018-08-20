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The Curses & Why The Sabbatical and Jubilee Years are so Important [Part 1]
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14 views • August 20, 2018
The Curses show us why things are so bad and where they are given in the Bible. We are told that if we do not follow Elohim, then he will place us under the curses and what we need to do to repent. Watch these two videos to understand how this works.
LOVE SIGHTED MOON’S WORK AND WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PROPHECY, THE SABBATICAL + JUBILEE YEARS, AND HOW TO APPLY GOD’S INSTRUCTIONS IN THESE LAST DAYS? HERE ARE SOME NEXT STEPS…
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-validity-of-torah-ebook/
https://sightedmoon.com/product/biblical-foundation-lesson-ebook/
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SightedMooncom-214703701956090/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
#Bible
#prophecy
#josephdumond
LOVE SIGHTED MOON’S WORK AND WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PROPHECY, THE SABBATICAL + JUBILEE YEARS, AND HOW TO APPLY GOD’S INSTRUCTIONS IN THESE LAST DAYS? HERE ARE SOME NEXT STEPS…
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-validity-of-torah-ebook/
https://sightedmoon.com/product/biblical-foundation-lesson-ebook/
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SightedMooncom-214703701956090/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
#Bible
#prophecy
#josephdumond
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