© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Socialism Is Not Free Stuff
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • August 20, 2018
"A group of younger and useful idiot type voters have been propagandized by media people and others over the years into believing socialism is what candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on The View: free stuff. Socialism is not free stuff." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.