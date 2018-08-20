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The Ten Lost Tribes - Where They Went & What they are called now [Part 1]
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41 views • August 20, 2018
Ever wonder if you are part of Israel, the REAL Israel not just the State of Israel? Well when YHVH's children disobeyed Him, He scattered them around the world to discipline them until He brings them back. In doing so they forgot their true identify and in doing so lost their way. Just us and learn just who these people are and see if you belong to the real Israel spoken of in the Bible.
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