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Exclusive: Trump To Block Banks From Discriminating Against Conservatives
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1685 views • August 20, 2018
Mike Cernovich reveals how President Trump just put big tech giants on notice saying...efforts by social-media companies to silence conservatives won’t be tolerated.
https://twitter.com/Cernovich
https://www.infowars.com/trump-accuses-social-media-firms-of-discrimination-against-conservatives/
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-president-trump-planning-major-action-against-tech-monopoly-censorship/
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https://twitter.com/Cernovich
https://www.infowars.com/trump-accuses-social-media-firms-of-discrimination-against-conservatives/
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-president-trump-planning-major-action-against-tech-monopoly-censorship/
GET THE OFFICIAL INFOWARS APP TODAY!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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