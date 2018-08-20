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About This Fairytale Called White Privilege
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12 views • August 20, 2018
You know your crime and terrorist prevention programs are full of race baiting and victim mentality to which causes more crime and terrorism. Most of the people who operate these NGO's that are dedicated to criminal and terrorist prevention. Have to be the most self loathing, self important and self entitled supremacists on the planet who cause more problems than they solve.
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