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Bombshell: Senator Warner Running Deep State Plan To Steal 2020 Election
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2232 views • August 20, 2018
Two weeks ago, on July 30, a white paper authored by Warner’s staff was leaked to Axios, which blamed major social media firms for allowing Russians to interfere with the 2016 elections and outlined 20 proposals for regulating social media firms.
https://www.infowars.com/virginia-democrat-mark-warner-surprise-force-behind-masters-of-the-universe-crackdown-on-speech/
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https://www.infowars.com/virginia-democrat-mark-warner-surprise-force-behind-masters-of-the-universe-crackdown-on-speech/
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