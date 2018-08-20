© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Senator Warner Behind Deep State Plan To Takeover America
Follow
0
Share
Report
2299 views • August 20, 2018
Censorship came about one week after Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, led a charge threatening new regulation.
https://www.infowars.com/virginia-democrat-mark-warner-surprise-force-behind-masters-of-the-universe-crackdown-on-speech/
GET THE OFFICIAL INFOWARS APP TODAY!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
https://www.infowars.com/virginia-democrat-mark-warner-surprise-force-behind-masters-of-the-universe-crackdown-on-speech/
GET THE OFFICIAL INFOWARS APP TODAY!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.