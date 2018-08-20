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Raymond7779 Channel Welcome - End Times Bible Prophecy & Current Events
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28 views • August 20, 2018
My YouTube Channel Intro Video, posted 25 Sept 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdgLciyv4bg
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Thank you for visiting the Raymond7779 channel, which is all about end times bible prophecy, current events, and declaring Jesus' soon return! This is a video to introduce you to this channel, its mission, and the resources it provides. This video is not monetized. No video on the Raymond7779 channel on any platform has ever been monetized. God bless all of you.
-- Raymond.
.
Thank you for visiting the Raymond7779 channel, which is all about end times bible prophecy, current events, and declaring Jesus' soon return! This is a video to introduce you to this channel, its mission, and the resources it provides. This video is not monetized. No video on the Raymond7779 channel on any platform has ever been monetized. God bless all of you.
-- Raymond.
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