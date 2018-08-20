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LAWHistory .... 2018 ... Ex Nun Exposes Jesuits and Shares Remedies AN URGENT CALL TO ALL AMERICANS
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839 views • August 20, 2018
Sister Keri Burnor’s story reveals the globalist agendas of human trafficking and genocide for all mankind by way of being tethered to AI systems, experiments, torture, etc., wherein the ultimate objective is to network the biological systems of man with a system of artificial intelligence, reducing humanity to a totally controllable status. This is accomplished through the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the products we use, and the information systems we are exposed to.
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