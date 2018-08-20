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M2: Framing
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3 views • August 20, 2018
One of the greater methods of manipulation, framing is used routinely used for purposes of manipulation.
To be free of manipulative influence, we must understand that the frame is not necessarily the reality in any given situation.
To continue the discussion, find @freespecter on:
Gab.ai
Minds.com
Bitchute
Real.video
To be free of manipulative influence, we must understand that the frame is not necessarily the reality in any given situation.
To continue the discussion, find @freespecter on:
Gab.ai
Minds.com
Bitchute
Real.video
Keywords
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