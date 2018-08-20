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TecHistory ... 2018 The Technocratic Global Government of the Future--ASGARDIA--Is Here . . . ? ?
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12 views • August 20, 2018
Thanks or No thanks to the MSMedia, people in the USofA have never heard of this intention movement, or motion.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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