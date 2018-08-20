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UKMonarchy ... 1953 ... Here is the Rationale WHY Queen Elizabeth II HAS FAILED TO LEAD.
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13 views • August 20, 2018
What powers does the Queen of many titles have and what could she theoretically do if she decided to flex the full might of the authority she wields? IN FACT, She fails to follow the role of checks-and-balances, facilitator of conflicts or disputes or champion in the case of parliamentary corruption. She has not confronted problems caused by immigration and culture shock, not one whit.
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