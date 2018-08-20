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Johor Police Malaysia 2018 "A Criminal Comedy Circus" a Police Protection Racket Scandal
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28 views • August 20, 2018
A corrupt police department known for its corruption claims it is not corrupt & has no problems.
Skudai cop arrested for Raping Indonesian maid who came to station for help.
7 Muar Police caught in Gangsters gambling den.
Tourists being fleeced on way into Johor.
The list goes on! "But there are no problems here. So get lost!, Move on! Nothing to see here!"
Then suddenly someone tried to block & ban all my videos.
Someone was very upset I was explaining my experiences online!
Skudai cop arrested for Raping Indonesian maid who came to station for help.
7 Muar Police caught in Gangsters gambling den.
Tourists being fleeced on way into Johor.
The list goes on! "But there are no problems here. So get lost!, Move on! Nothing to see here!"
Then suddenly someone tried to block & ban all my videos.
Someone was very upset I was explaining my experiences online!
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