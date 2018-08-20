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Walking in the Miraculous (Signs & Wonders in the Name of Jesus)
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3 views • August 20, 2018
These are miraculous days! Encouragement from Las Vegas pastor/prophets Mike & Ck Thompson.
Understand the power contained in the name of Jesus! The Lord is leading His people supernaturally, to be the miraculous Body of Christ, in His name on the Earth.
Jesus is Lord, and Heaven is open to you!
Worship with Bryan David Thompson. God Loves You To The Core.
Understand the power contained in the name of Jesus! The Lord is leading His people supernaturally, to be the miraculous Body of Christ, in His name on the Earth.
Jesus is Lord, and Heaven is open to you!
Worship with Bryan David Thompson. God Loves You To The Core.
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