Kill Your Television. It is a Mind Control Weapon!

Out of devotion for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we must continuously expose all of the evil in this world, which is currently tearing our world apart and creating a massive divider between all of us. They have us all divided amongst each other in numerous ways and done so through numerous methods, and as God is my witness here today, I intend to expose each and every way they intentionally divide us as if it was a life or death situation for them. Dividing the mind-controlled masses is critical for them and I'm sure you can see or figure out why but I will hopefully upload movies to show precisely what the agenda of the highest tiered Luciferians is. They literally get their wealth, power, and fame, in exchange for doing what they are told. The highest tiered Luciferians are in direct communication with these dark demonic spiritual entities and the evil force that gives these people power, wealth, and fame is something each and every single person on the face of the earth needs to be aware of. Just like any pyramid power structure, the people at the very top are seldom seen, or in this case, even known. However, we know there are 13 families who believe they are descendants of ancient Gods. The families in question have been identified as the Rothschild family, the Bruce family, the Kennedys, the Medici family, the House of Hanover, the House of Hapsburg, the Krupp family, the House of Plantagenet, the Rockefeller family, the House of Romanov, the Sinclair family, the Warburg family and the House of Windsor. The 13 Satanic Bloodlines of the Illuminati are "Astor, Bundy, Collins, Dupont, Freeman, Kennedy, Li, Onassis, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Russel, and Van Duyn. Some of these Luciferians are more aware, more involved, and more intelligent than others. It is a very real dark demonic spiritual force that is extremely clever in the ways they entice the public and TV viewers into accepting their ways by burying their crimes deep beneath all the chaos in the world that they've created. As a result of all the chaos and "confusion," and by forming a world that keeps individuals extremely busy, with no time to research, they know they have the public under their complete and total control. People have become so complacent and unaware of their surroundings, especially the spiritual aspects, and that's unfortunate because the spiritual world is more real than this physical world, which is something you should take to the bank and never forget. The incapacitated and dumbed-down heathens of the world, aka the radical lunatic left, BLM (SOROS), Antifa Terrorists (SOROS), aka Satan's puppets, are incapable of any forward-thinking that will unravel the schemes that enslave them. Tunnel vision and a single thought process will not work in solving these mysteries. You must be able to see backward and forward in time and extrapolate their next move by knowing their past moves. The highest Luciferians are incapable of creating anything new. They have been using the same methods for centuries to enslave the world. Either the mind-controlled masses, including the radical lunatic left and demonic Democrats, wake up and begin exposing the evil that enslaves them or that very same dark demonic force will devour us all by sending us back to the dark ages through orchestrated wars, famines, plagues, genocides, and false flag attacks, one after another until the people think it's normal.



Satanic groups or fronts include the Catholic Church, Freemasonry, Scientology, Watchtower Society, Episcopal Church, Unitarian Church (Yale, Harvard), Mormonism, Cabala, Rosicrucians, Nazism, Socialism, Communism, Zionism, Jewish Finance, the New Age movement, Alchemy, Gnosticism, Intelligence Agencies, Salvation Army, Disney movies, and the United Nations.



ALL members of the Illuminati are Satanists.



ALL members of the Illuminati are subjected to trauma-based mind-control.



ALL members of the Illuminati have Multiple Personality Disorder.



You and your family members and friends are being attacked in some form or another each and every second of every day. Imagine what this world will be like without them. That is your motivation to share these videos and information to help awaken the deliberately dumbed-down mind-controlled masses. Everyone will deny they are under mind control. That is part of the mind control. We are all influenced and affected in some way. When we are able to recognize it is referred to as "awakening." "WOKE" is NOT a term. "WOKE" is used by people who are incapable of using three or higher syllable words.