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The Commandments of God
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9 views • August 20, 2018
8/19/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
As Israel Prepares to Enter the Promised Land, God Gives them A Short List of Warnings Against Wrong Behaviors and Attitudes So As to Ensure Their Success in Conquering the Land. A Concluding Summation of the Commandments of God. Deuteronomy 7:1-3
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
As Israel Prepares to Enter the Promised Land, God Gives them A Short List of Warnings Against Wrong Behaviors and Attitudes So As to Ensure Their Success in Conquering the Land. A Concluding Summation of the Commandments of God. Deuteronomy 7:1-3
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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