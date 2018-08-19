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Classic 500
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10 views • August 19, 2018
Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 25, 2018, I finally get to have a bit of a ride on the Classic 500.
My ride of the bike starts at 4:46 and the first twenty-five minutes or so give you a pretty good Idea of my thoughts on it. Follow to the part where I’m on the bluffs for the bulk of the heavy lifting as far as my take on the Royal Enfield Classic 500 goes.
My ride of the bike starts at 4:46 and the first twenty-five minutes or so give you a pretty good Idea of my thoughts on it. Follow to the part where I’m on the bluffs for the bulk of the heavy lifting as far as my take on the Royal Enfield Classic 500 goes.
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